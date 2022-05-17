Dodla Dairy soars after stellar Q4 performance

Dodla Dairy jumped 6.15% to Rs 514.35 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 40.5 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 9.6 crore in Q4 FY21.

Operating revenues increased by 11% to Rs 589.7 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Dodla Dairy said that average milk procurement during Q4 FY22 was at 12.3 lakhs liters per day (LLPD) compared to 10.8 LLPD in Q4 FY21 and 12.4 LLPD in Q3 FY22.

Average milk sales during Q4 FY22 were at 9.7 LLPD compared to 9.2 LLPD in Q4 FY21 and 9.9 LLPD in Q3 FY22.

Curd sales during Q4 FY22 was at 288 MTPD compared to 266 MTPD in Q4 FY21 and 245 MTPD in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from value added products (VAP) excluding fat & fat-based products was at Rs 140.6 crore contributing 24% to the overall dairy revenue during Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 119.2 crore contributing 21% to the overall dairy revenue during Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 37.71 crore, up by 56.5% from Rs 24.09 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company's consolidated net profit rose by 5.4% to Rs 132.81 crore on a 15.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,243.35 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Dodla Dairy is one of India's leading integrated dairy companies. The company procures, processes, and sells milk and milk products. The company's product portfolio consists of milk, butter milk, ghee, curd, paneer, flavoured milk, doodh peda, ice cream and milk based sweets.

