Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 762.47 points or 4.22% at 18823.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 6.95%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 5.94%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.06%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.76%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 3.23%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.01%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.59%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.56%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.15%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 324.65 or 0.61% at 53298.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.4 points or 0.77% at 15964.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 230.56 points or 0.9% at 25836.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.3 points or 0.65% at 7901.51.

On BSE,2072 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

