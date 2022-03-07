Domestic Coal Ouptut Edges Higher

India's coal production increased by 2% to 79.54 Million Ton (MT) from 77.99 MT during February this year as compared to Feb 2020. Coal Production of FY 22 has been compared with FY 20 as FY 21 has been considered as abnormal year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Out of the top 35 coal producing mines, 14 mines performed more than 100 per cent. Five mines' production performance was between 80 and 100 per cent and another five mines' performance stood between 50 and 80 per cent. Coal despatch increased by 7.480 % to 71.27 MT from 66.31 MT during February this year as compared to Feb 2020.
