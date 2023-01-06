Domestic Coal Production Jumps Around 11% On Year In December 2022

India's total coal production increased by 10.81% to 82.87 Million Ton (MT) from 74.79 MT during the month of December, 2022 as compared to Dec'21. As per the provisional figures of Coal Ministry, during Dec, 2022, Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a growth of 10.30%, whereas SCCL and Captive mines/ others attained a growth of 19.12% and 9.01% respectively. While 28 coal mines produced more than 100%, four mines' production level stood between 80 and 100%.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 5.28% to 78.91 MT from 74.95 MT during Dec'22 as compared to the previous year. During Dec'22, CIL , SCCL and Captive mines/Others registered a growth of 3.57%, 17.89% and 8.85% by despatching 62.72 MT, 6.72 MT and 9.46 MT respectively. Power utilities despatch has increased by 4.26% to 65.65 MT during Dec'22.

