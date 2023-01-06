Domestic Coal Production Jumps Around 11% On Year In December 2022

-
ALSO READ
India Coal Production Increases By 11.37% In July
India's Coal Production Reaches 448 Million Ton In October
Coal Supply To Power Sector Monitored Regularly; Clarifies Coal Ministry
Coal Production Spurts 33% In April-November 2022
Gensol Engineering's order book stands at Rs 531 cr till 18 Sep
-
At the same time, coal despatch increased by 5.28% to 78.91 MT from 74.95 MT during Dec'22 as compared to the previous year. During Dec'22, CIL , SCCL and Captive mines/Others registered a growth of 3.57%, 17.89% and 8.85% by despatching 62.72 MT, 6.72 MT and 9.46 MT respectively. Power utilities despatch has increased by 4.26% to 65.65 MT during Dec'22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU