Construction of National Highways witnesses 47.85% growth in last 8 yrs

Road Transport and Highways Ministry said the construction of National Highways witnessed 47.85% growth in the last eight years. It said the total length of National Highways in the country was over one lakh 44,000 kilometers as on 30 November 2022 as against the 97,830 kilometers in 2014-15.

The Ministry said the pace of construction of National Highways has increased consistently in the last eight years.

In 2014-15, the pace of National Highways' construction was about 12 kilometers per day which increased to about 29 kilometers per day in 2021-22. The Ministry has informed that a total of 5,337 kilometers of National Highways have been constructed last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)