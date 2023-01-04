Construction of National Highways witnesses 47.85% growth in last 8 yrs

-
-
The Ministry said the pace of construction of National Highways has increased consistently in the last eight years.
In 2014-15, the pace of National Highways' construction was about 12 kilometers per day which increased to about 29 kilometers per day in 2021-22. The Ministry has informed that a total of 5,337 kilometers of National Highways have been constructed last year.
