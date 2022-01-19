Domestic Crude Oil Output Slides 2.63% On Year In First Nine Months Of FY22

Crude oil production during December 2021 was 2509.98 TMT, which is 5.19% lower than target for the month and 1.81% lower than the production of December 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-December, 2021 was 22378.40 TMT, which is 4.47% and 2.63% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during December 2021 was 2896.69 MMSCM, which is 19.45% higher than the production of December 2020 but 14.93% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-December 2021 was 25673.90 MMSCM, which is 21.51% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 8.75% lower when compared with target for the period.

