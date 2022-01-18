India Has Continued To Remain Among Top Attractive Destinations For International Investors

The recent trends in FDI flows at the global level and across regions/countries suggest that India has generally attracted higher FDI flows and continued to remain among the top attractive destinations for international investors, the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has stated in a research paper.

India's Foreign Liabilities and Assets (FLA) census, which is a part of global CDIS initiative has been a major step forward towards estimating foreign investment and provide consistent annual data on FDI (equity and debt) on face value as well as at market value based on complete enumeration. An empirical analysis of factors influencing inward FDI, considering major countries in terms of their FDI stock position in India shows that inward FDI is significantly influenced by trade openness, economic growth prospects, market size, labour cost and capital account openness of the host countries.

