Domestic Milk Production Up 83 MT In Last Eight Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness about the increase in milk production over the last eight years. He stated that a thriving dairy sector is also a great way to strengthen our "Nari Shakti" (women power).

The domestic milk production has increased by 83 MT in just 8 years. Earlier in 63 years, he claimed, it had only increased by 121MT. The Prime Minister wished for continued growth in the dairy industry in the future.

