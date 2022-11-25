Circular economy is necessary for climate change and cross sectoral collaboration is critical to facilitate circular economy: Amitabh Kant

Mr Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa, Govt of India said that the long-term low emission development strategy by India for achieving the climate goals and the need for sustainable production, emphasizing on Sustainable Development Goals highlights that we look at alternative paradigms of production and consumption to achieve sustainable material and wellbeing of society. Addressing the '6th edition of FICCI Circular Economy Symposium 2022', Mr Kant added that there is a higher level of awareness is present in government, institutions and corporates regarding circular economy. "During our G-20 presidency, we will lay huge emphasis in providing thrust to circular economy agenda for developing consensus on key issues. G-20 provides opportunities by accelerating circular transition and FICCI will need to play the effective role in very many deliberations under G-20," he emphasized.

Mr Kant further stated that transitioning to a fully circular economy within a generation will require urgent and large-scale action from all parts of society. Circular economy is necessary for climate change and a huge amount of cross sectoral collaboration is critical to facilitate circular economy. "We ensure that regulations do not become burdensome that there are cross cutting issues which will be identified and resolved. We will promote it through business models and startups and create a business model of circular economy. It has to be a part of innovation, part of the business model that everything we produce becomes an input into another thing that we produce, therefore there are backward and forward linkages," he added.

