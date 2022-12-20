Home First Finance Company India allots 25,920 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 25,920 equity shares under ESOP on 19 December 2022.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs.17,56,40,028 of 8,78,20,014 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.17,56,91,868 of 8,78,45,934 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

