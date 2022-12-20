JUST IN
Home First Finance Company India allots 25,920 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 25,920 equity shares under ESOP on 19 December 2022.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs.17,56,40,028 of 8,78,20,014 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.17,56,91,868 of 8,78,45,934 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:54 IST

