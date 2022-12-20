Metro Brands allots 24,639 equity shares under ESOP

Metro Brands has allotted 24,639 equity shares of Rs. 5 each of the Company under ESOP 2008, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.
Consequent to this allotment, the paid]up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,358,517,050 (consisting of 271,703,410 equity shares of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 1,358,640,245 (consisting of 271,728,049 equity shares of Rs. 5 each).
