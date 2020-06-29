DQ Entertainment International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.95% to Rs 4.78 croreNet Loss of DQ Entertainment International reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 82.95% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 104.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 63.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.80% to Rs 44.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.7828.03 -83 44.1897.75 -55 OPM %-167.7841.67 --72.1130.67 - PBDT-16.8518.09 PL -64.5138.07 PL PBT-22.01-21.15 -4 -102.89-36.52 -182 NP-12.42-34.43 64 -104.94-63.42 -65
