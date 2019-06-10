DQ Entertainment International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 28.03 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 34.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 28.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 63.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 97.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

28.0325.6897.7580.1541.6791.7830.6731.5318.1016.5338.07-52.55-21.15-17.35-36.52-117.24-34.4322.78-63.42-14.84

