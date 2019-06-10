JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

DQ Entertainment International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 28.03 crore

Net loss of DQ Entertainment International reported to Rs 34.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 28.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 63.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 97.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.0325.68 9 97.7580.15 22 OPM %41.6791.78 -30.6731.53 - PBDT18.1016.53 9 38.07-52.55 LP PBT-21.15-17.35 -22 -36.52-117.24 69 NP-34.4322.78 PL -63.42-14.84 -327

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU