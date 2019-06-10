JUST IN
Sahyog Multibase reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 313.02% to Rs 62.82 crore

Net profit of Sahyog Multibase reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 313.02% to Rs 62.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.38% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 127.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales62.8215.21 313 127.77129.18 -1 OPM %0.51-36.09 --1.82-2.27 - PBDT0.04-4.17 LP 0.250.43 -42 PBT0.05-4.21 LP 0.210.28 -25 NP0.01-4.21 LP 0.100.21 -52

