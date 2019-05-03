Amber Entrps. acquires 80% equity share cap of Sidwal Refrigeration Inds

-
With effect from 02 May 2019Amber Enterprises announced that the Company has acquired 36,000 equity share of face value of Rs 1000 each comprising of 80% of the Equity Share Capital of Sidwal. By virtue of the aforesaid acquisition of equity shares of Sidwal, the Sidwal has become a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Limited with effect from 02 May 2019.
