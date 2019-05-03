JUST IN
Amber Entrps. acquires 80% equity share cap of Sidwal Refrigeration Inds

With effect from 02 May 2019

Amber Enterprises announced that the Company has acquired 36,000 equity share of face value of Rs 1000 each comprising of 80% of the Equity Share Capital of Sidwal. By virtue of the aforesaid acquisition of equity shares of Sidwal, the Sidwal has become a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Limited with effect from 02 May 2019.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 17:27 IST

