Dr Reddy's launches Venlafaxine ER tablets in US market

Dr Reddy's Industries announced the launch of Venlafaxine ER Tablets which is therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical US LLC approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $51 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Venlafaxine ER Tablets are available in 150 mg and 225 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 and 90.

