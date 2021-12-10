Dr Reddy's launches Venlafaxine ER tablets in US market

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Vortioxetine Tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Clomipramine Hydrochloride Capsules
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution
Dr Reddy's launches Valsartan Tablets in the U.S. market
Dr Reddys Labs launches generic version of Librax in US
-
Dr Reddy's Industries announced the launch of Venlafaxine ER Tablets which is therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical US LLC approved by the U. S.
Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $51 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr. Reddy's Venlafaxine ER Tablets are available in 150 mg and 225 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 and 90.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU