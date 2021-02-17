Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Capecitabine Tablets

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Capecitabine Tablets, USP a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda (capecitabine) Tablets approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Xeloda brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Capecitabine Tablets, USP are available in 150 mg and 500 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 60 and 120, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)