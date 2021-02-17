Mahindra Lifespace Developers inaugurates Yanmar Group facility at ORIGINS, Chennai

-
Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced the inauguration of the Yanmar Group facility at ORIGINS, Chennai. ORIGINS, Chennai is an industrial park developed to international standards in a joint venture between a subsidiary of MLDL and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.
With a built-up area of 23708 sq. mts, the Yanmar Group facility at ORIGINS, Chennai has an annual production capacity of 80,000 engines and will cater to domestic and export markets.
The total planned investment in the facility is of Rs. 500 Cr. by Yanmar Group, Japan. The new facility will manufacture diesel engines for tractors, construction equipment and generators.
