Equitas Small Finance Bank allots 8.21 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Equitas Small Finance Bank has allotted 8,21,038 equity shares of ?10/- each to the option grantees who have exercised their Employee Stock Options.

The Bank is in the process of applying for listing of the above shares on NSE and BSE to complete the rest of the issue formalities.

The paid up share capital of the Bank accordingly increases from Rs 1145,19,11,690/- to Rs 1146,01,22,070.

