Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Tadalafil Tablets USP in US market

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Tadalafil Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cialis (tadalafil) Tablets in the United States market, approved by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Cialis brand and generic had U.
S. sales of approximately $1.7 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2019 according to IMS Health.
Dr. Reddy's Tadalafil Tablets are available in four strengths including 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, each in 30-count bottle size.
