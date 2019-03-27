Pritika Auto increases capacity of Rear Axle Housings to meet demand of existing customer

announced that the company has reached understanding to increase capacity of Rear Housings from existing 200 sets/day to 320 sets/day.

This incremental demand is coming from an existing large customer that has shown immense trust and belief in the company for the supply of this incremental demand.

This will result in an additional business of 2,400 tons per annum.

