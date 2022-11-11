JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 119.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.28% to Rs 10.26 croreNet profit of JSL Industries rose 119.74% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.28% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.2614.93 -31 OPM %9.069.11 -PBDT2.121.32 61 PBT1.861.07 74 NP1.670.76 120
