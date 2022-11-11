Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 96.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.21% to Rs 21.79 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 96.34% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.21% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.7914.412.6611.450.451.470.051.140.030.82

