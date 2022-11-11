JUST IN
Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 96.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.21% to Rs 21.79 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 96.34% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.21% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.7914.41 51 OPM %2.6611.45 -PBDT0.451.47 -69 PBT0.051.14 -96 NP0.030.82 -96

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:31 IST

