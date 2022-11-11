Prime Capital Market standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.23% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Prime Capital Market declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.13 -69 OPM %25.0084.62 -PBDT0.060.11 -45 PBT0.060.11 -45 NP0.050.10 -50
