Prime Capital Market standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Prime Capital Market declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.040.1325.0084.620.060.110.060.110.050.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)