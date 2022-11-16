Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 43.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 99.37 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies declined 43.97% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 99.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.99.3796.084.534.261.731.571.161.570.791.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)