Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 43.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 99.37 croreNet profit of Ducon Infratechnologies declined 43.97% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 99.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales99.3796.08 3 OPM %4.534.26 -PBDT1.731.57 10 PBT1.161.57 -26 NP0.791.41 -44
