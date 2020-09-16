JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ducon Infratechnologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.63% to Rs 48.74 crore

Ducon Infratechnologies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.63% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.7491.33 -47 OPM %5.814.65 -PBDT0.061.45 -96 PBT01.26 -100 NP00.84 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU