Ducon Infratechnologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.63% to Rs 48.74 crore

Ducon Infratechnologies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.63% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.48.7491.335.814.650.061.4501.2600.84

