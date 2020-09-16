Goldline International Finvest reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 0.62 crore

Goldline International Finvest reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.620.44 41 1.240.95 31 OPM %3.2320.45 -6.459.47 - PBDT0.020.09 -78 0.080.09 -11 PBT00.07 -100 0.020.03 -33 NP00.07 -100 0.020.03 -33

