Goldline International Finvest reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 0.62 crore

Goldline International Finvest reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.620.441.240.953.2320.456.459.470.020.090.080.0900.070.020.0300.070.020.03

