Ducon Infratechnologies standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 24.04% to Rs 98.23 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 500.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.04% to Rs 98.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.67% to Rs 6.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 394.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 415.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales98.23129.32 -24 394.26415.00 -5 OPM %3.910.80 -4.832.73 - PBDT1.150.51 125 8.904.32 106 PBT0.860.31 177 8.193.51 133 NP0.720.12 500 6.332.33 172

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 08:12 IST

