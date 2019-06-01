Ducon Infratechnologies standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 24.04% to Rs 98.23 crore

Net profit of rose 500.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.04% to Rs 98.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.67% to Rs 6.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 394.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 415.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

