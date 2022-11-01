Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 41.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.20% to Rs 1189.12 crore

Net profit of Wheels India declined 41.98% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 1189.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 973.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1189.12973.084.736.9132.2752.7714.2726.8311.9420.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)