Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 41.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.20% to Rs 1189.12 croreNet profit of Wheels India declined 41.98% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 1189.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 973.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1189.12973.08 22 OPM %4.736.91 -PBDT32.2752.77 -39 PBT14.2726.83 -47 NP11.9420.58 -42
