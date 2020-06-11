Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Spikes 7.95%

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has added 51.76% over last one month compared to 9.94% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 8.6% rise in the SENSEX

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd rose 7.95% today to trade at Rs 25.8. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.39% to quote at 11079.08. The index is up 9.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Coffee Ltd increased 5.48% and Coastal Corporation Ltd added 5.31% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went down 4.93 % over last one year compared to the 14.3% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has added 51.76% over last one month compared to 9.94% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 8.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 93485 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 42.05 on 07 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 13.3 on 25 Mar 2020.

