Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 33.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 432.90 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 33.36% to Rs 52.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 432.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 422.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.432.90422.5317.6615.5274.0462.4560.9749.9652.2939.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)