JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 2698.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 33.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 432.90 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 33.36% to Rs 52.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 432.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 422.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales432.90422.53 2 OPM %17.6615.52 -PBDT74.0462.45 19 PBT60.9749.96 22 NP52.2939.21 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU