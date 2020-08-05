Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 33.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 58.29% in the March 2020 quarter
Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 11.52% in the December 2019 quarter
Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 61.18% in the March 2020 quarter
Jyothy Labs slips after Q4 PAT drops 60% to Rs 27 cr
Volumes soar at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 432.90 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs rose 33.36% to Rs 52.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 432.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 422.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales432.90422.53 2 OPM %17.6615.52 -PBDT74.0462.45 19 PBT60.9749.96 22 NP52.2939.21 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU