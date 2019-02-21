Dynamatic Tech jumps after signing MoU with JSC

Dynamatic Technologies surged 11.71% to Rs 1,446.95 at 09:55 IST on BSE after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Joint-Stock Company (JSC) Russian Helicopters on Ka-226T Helicopter.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.27 points or 0.06% at 35,778.53
On the BSE, 604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,468.80 and a low of Rs 1,381.35 so far during the day.
Dynamatic Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Joint-Stock Company (JSC) Russian Helicopters on Ka-226T Helicopter with an intent to build major structural assemblies for fuselage and aggregate assembly, sub-assemblies and detail parts fabrication.
On a consolidated basis, Dynamatic Technologies' net profit surged 3363.64% to Rs 3.81 crore on 10.97% rise in net sales to Rs 366.56 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.
Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds high precision systems and sub-systems for Aerospace, Automotive, Hydraulics, and Homeland Security & Defense.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU