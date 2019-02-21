Dynamatic Tech jumps after signing MoU with JSC

surged 11.71% to Rs 1,446.95 at 09:55 IST on BSE after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with (JSC) on Ka-226T Helicopter.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 22.27 points or 0.06% at 35,778.53

On the BSE, 604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,468.80 and a low of Rs 1,381.35 so far during the day.

has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with (JSC) on Ka-226T Helicopter with an intent to build major structural assemblies for fuselage and aggregate assembly, sub-assemblies and detail parts fabrication.

On a consolidated basis, Dynamatic Technologies' net profit surged 3363.64% to Rs 3.81 crore on 10.97% rise in net sales to Rs 366.56 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

designs and builds high and for Aerospace, Automotive, Hydraulics, and Homeland Security & Defense.

