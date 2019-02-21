Suzlon Energy Ltd Surges 1.92%

Energy Ltd has lost 28.32% over last one month compared to 4.6% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods and 1.93% drop in the SENSEX

Energy Ltd gained 1.92% today to trade at Rs 3.72. The S&P BSE Capital Goods is up 0.5% to quote at 16737.13. The is down 4.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 0.93% and added 0.88% on the day. The went down 10.66 % over last one year compared to the 5.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 13688 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 44.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.19 on 21 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.7 on 05 Feb 2019.

