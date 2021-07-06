Dynemic Products starts production in food colors plant at Gujarat

Dynemic Products informed that the company has started commercial production for food colors plant at its manufacturing unit at Dahej, Gujarat.

The cost of setting up the plant with an annual capacity of 2,760 MT is approximately Rs 150 crore. The cost of the project was financed through term loans taken from Bankers and part of it through usage of its internal accruals.

The rationale behind this project is to serve the rising demand of food color products of Dynemic Products and serve its customer in a better way after this addition of extra capacity at its Dahej plant.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 July 2021. Shares of Dynemic Products rose 0.9% to settle at Rs 505.75 yesterday.

Dynemic Products is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of dyes and intermediates. It manufactures and distributes food colors, lake colors, blended colors, and food drug and cosmetic (FD&C) colors.

