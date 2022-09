EaseMyTrip becomes Associate Sponsor of SIIMA 2022

EaseMyTrip has become the official Associate Sponsor of the biggest South Indian awards (SIIMA) in India.

This is the first time that EaseMyTrip is the part of the global event, SIIMA. The partnership is conducive of EaseMyTrip's attempt to many similar marketing initiatives as a part of their domestic and global expansion strategy.

