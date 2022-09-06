Prudent becomes 5th largest MF distributor in India

Based on the latest data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Prudent Corporate Advisory Services (Prudent) announces that it has become the 5th largest Mutual Fund Distributor based on commissions earned during FY2022. It is also now the 2nd largest non-banking mutual fund distributor (based on commissions earned), overtaking established legacy players.

Prudent's AUM grew at 41% CAGR in the FY2017-22 period versus the industry CAGR of 14.5% for the same period.

Backed by a stupendous growth in AUM, commissions grew at the fastest pace, pipping the growth rate of the top 4 players. Commission income at Rs 440.9 crore by the end of FY022, has increased by 35% CAGR during FY2017-22 period versus an industry growth rate of 16%. Prudent's market share of the industry's commission income has increased from 1.98% in FY2017 to 4.23% in FY2022.

