NHIT allots 13.12 cr units to NHAI and institutional investors

For consideration of Rs 1430 cr

The Board of Directors of National Highways Infra Investment Managers acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) considered and approved the following via circular resolution passed on 12 October 2022:

1. the allotment of 1,96,02,600 units of the NHIT (Units) to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI/ Sponsor) at a price of Rs 109.00 per Unit on preferential basis aggregating to Rs 213.66 crore

2. the allotment of 111,602,600 units of the NHIT (Units) to the eligible institutional investors, at an Offer Price of Rs 109.00 per Unit through Institutional placement, aggregating to Rs 1216.46 crore.

NHIT has received the Listing approvals from the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE vide letters, each dated 12 October 2022 and trading approvals vide letters each dated 13 October 2022 for the above mentioned allotments to Sponsor and Institutional Investors.

