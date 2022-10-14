Unichem Laboratories receives ANDA approval for Extended Phenytoin Sodium Capsules

From USFDA

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Extended Phenytoin Sodium Capsules USP, 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Dilantin (Phenytoin Sodium) Capsules, 100 mg, of Viatris Specialty LLC.

Extended Phenytoin Sodium Capsules are indicated for the treatment of tonic-clonic (grand mal) and psychomotor (temporal lobe) seizures and prevention and treatment of seizures occurring during or following neurosurgery. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad Plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)