EaseMyTrip launches industry-first option for waitlisted train bookings

EaseMyTrip has launched an industry-first feature that offers discounted air tickets to users with waitlisted train tickets.
To use the offer, the user can visit the EaseMyTrip website, click on the 'Train Waitlisted' option and enter the unique PNR number.
Once it is confirmed that the train ticket is waitlisted, the user will receive flight options for their preferred routes with additional discounts of up to 50%
