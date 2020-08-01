JUST IN
East West Holdings consolidated net profit declines 16.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.74% to Rs 44.47 crore

Net profit of East West Holdings declined 16.02% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.74% to Rs 44.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.34% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 196.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.4756.82 -22 196.56236.63 -17 OPM %8.377.55 -4.515.77 - PBDT2.822.88 -2 3.908.88 -56 PBT2.412.60 -7 2.447.51 -68 NP1.521.81 -16 1.375.34 -74

