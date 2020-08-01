East West Holdings consolidated net profit declines 16.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.74% to Rs 44.47 crore

Net profit of East West Holdings declined 16.02% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.74% to Rs 44.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.34% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 196.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

44.4756.82196.56236.638.377.554.515.772.822.883.908.882.412.602.447.511.521.811.375.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)