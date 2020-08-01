Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.03 crore

Jainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

