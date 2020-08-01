Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs -0.03 croreJainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.03-0.03 0 0.040.09 -56 OPM %66.671133.33 --200.00-411.11 - PBDT00.01 -100 0.020.02 0 PBT00.03 -100 00 0 NP00.03 -100 00 0
