SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 1120.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 47.29% in the December 2019 quarter
Dilip Buildcon incorporates SPV for undertaking road project in Chhattisgarh
Sensation Group forms an SPV with Woke Life to form Sensation Woke Hospitality
Bajaj Financial Securities Limited Lists Benefits of its Unique Digital Trading Platform
Upstox Achieves a Historic First; Opens 1 Lakh Demat Accounts in December
-
Sales decline 31.45% to Rs 99.63 croreNet profit of SPV Global Trading rose 1120.00% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.45% to Rs 99.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1737.40% to Rs 70.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 454.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 441.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales99.63145.33 -31 454.28441.25 3 OPM %6.834.40 -5.227.70 - PBDT7.234.81 50 18.4918.87 -2 PBT5.683.28 73 12.2512.65 -3 NP6.100.50 1120 70.743.85 1737
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU