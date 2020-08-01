SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 1120.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.45% to Rs 99.63 crore

Net profit of SPV Global Trading rose 1120.00% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.45% to Rs 99.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1737.40% to Rs 70.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 454.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 441.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

99.63145.33454.28441.256.834.405.227.707.234.8118.4918.875.683.2812.2512.656.100.5070.743.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)