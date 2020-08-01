JUST IN
SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 1120.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.45% to Rs 99.63 crore

Net profit of SPV Global Trading rose 1120.00% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.45% to Rs 99.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1737.40% to Rs 70.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 454.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 441.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales99.63145.33 -31 454.28441.25 3 OPM %6.834.40 -5.227.70 - PBDT7.234.81 50 18.4918.87 -2 PBT5.683.28 73 12.2512.65 -3 NP6.100.50 1120 70.743.85 1737

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 15:06 IST

