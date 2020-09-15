East West Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.31 croreNet Loss of East West Holdings reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.310 0 OPM %-25.810 -PBDT-0.06-0.03 -100 PBT-0.06-0.03 -100 NP-0.06-0.03 -100
