K.P. Energy standalone net profit declines 81.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.07% to Rs 7.22 croreNet profit of K.P. Energy declined 81.21% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.07% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.2236.23 -80 OPM %41.2724.12 -PBDT2.157.86 -73 PBT1.126.87 -84 NP0.934.95 -81
