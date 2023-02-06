Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 4.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.29% to Rs 136.15 crore

Net profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 4.15% to Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.29% to Rs 136.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.136.1586.5640.5559.5457.9054.0957.2753.8641.6940.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)