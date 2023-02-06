Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 4.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.29% to Rs 136.15 croreNet profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 4.15% to Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.29% to Rs 136.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales136.1586.56 57 OPM %40.5559.54 -PBDT57.9054.09 7 PBT57.2753.86 6 NP41.6940.03 4
