J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 72.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of J K Cements declined 72.68% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.80% to Rs 2432.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2030.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2432.502030.4910.0218.00187.29320.7069.19233.5738.99142.71

