SBI, ITC, Indigo, Tata Power to react to their quarterly results
J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 72.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.80% to Rs 2432.50 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 72.68% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.80% to Rs 2432.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2030.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2432.502030.49 20 OPM %10.0218.00 -PBDT187.29320.70 -42 PBT69.19233.57 -70 NP38.99142.71 -73

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 08:53 IST

