Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 71.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 309.97 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 71.28% to Rs 76.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 309.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 277.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.309.97277.9035.1222.25113.1766.42104.9459.8376.8044.84

