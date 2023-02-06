Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 71.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 309.97 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 71.28% to Rs 76.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 309.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 277.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales309.97277.90 12 OPM %35.1222.25 -PBDT113.1766.42 70 PBT104.9459.83 75 NP76.8044.84 71
