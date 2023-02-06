Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 18.44 croreNet profit of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) rose 650.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.4418.12 2 OPM %3.361.49 -PBDT0.410.14 193 PBT0.300.04 650 NP0.300.04 650
