Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) rose 650.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.4418.123.361.490.410.140.300.040.300.04

