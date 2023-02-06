Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Hindustan Agrigenetics rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-266.6733.33 -PBDT0.070.02 250 PBT0.070.02 250 NP0.070.02 250
