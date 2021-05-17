Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd counter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 10526 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1744 shares

Bata India Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, PVR Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 May 2021.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 10526 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1744 shares. The stock increased 1.00% to Rs.570.80. Volumes stood at 1936 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23462 shares. The stock gained 0.24% to Rs.1,390.35. Volumes stood at 55526 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37715 shares. The stock rose 8.67% to Rs.494.85. Volumes stood at 39851 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38709 shares. The stock rose 2.07% to Rs.330.95. Volumes stood at 5196 shares in the last session.

PVR Ltd registered volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63254 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.1,160.55. Volumes stood at 71533 shares in the last session.

